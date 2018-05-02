ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

West's wild words stir again: Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'

EMBED </>More Videos

Before the last one had a chance to simmer down, Kanye West caused another stir, calling American slavery a "choice" in an interview Tuesday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES --
Before the last one had a chance to simmer down, Kanye West caused another stir, calling American slavery a "choice" in an interview Tuesday.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years, that sounds like choice," West said on "TMZ Live" after questions on his pro-President Donald Trump posts and pictures that caused a dust-up last week. "You was there for 400 years, and it's all of y'all?"

"Do you feel like I'm thinking free and feeling free?" West asked the TMZ employees in the room.

"I actually don't think you're thinking anything," TMZ's Van Lathan quickly cracked back at West, as many would in the ensuing hours.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Lathan said while West gets to live the elite artist's life, "the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats in our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was our choice."

Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love
Trump-West 2020?


Symone D. Sanders, political commentator and CNN contributor, led the anti-West chorus on Twitter.

"Kanye is a dangerous caricature of a 'free-thinking' black person in America," Sanders tweeted. "Frankly, I am disgusted and I'm over it. Also (I can't believe I have to say this): Slavery was far from a choice."

Others put it more briefly.

"Slavery wasn't a choice," Russ Bengtson tweeted, "but listening to Kanye is."

West also told TMZ that he became addicted to opioids that doctors prescribed after he had liposuction surgery in 2016. He was hospitalized for a week and had to cut short his "Pablo" tour. West said the painkillers drove him to a "breakdown," which became a "breakthrough" when he found himself again.

West also doubled down on his love of the president, which Trump has been returning in tweets.

"I just love Trump," West said, adding that most in hip-hop agreed with him before Trump became president. "Trump is one of rap's favorite people."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkanye westslaveryblack historyAfrican AmericanscelebrityCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
'Idol' contestant Ada Vox: 'I was the lioness queen of the world'
Free AMC movie ticket with Coca-Cola purchase
'Dancing with the Stars' All-Athletes season kicks off
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Ex knew about sex offenses between Raleigh swim coach, teen
LOOK INSIDE: This bed & breakfast is 35 miles off NC's coast
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $200K youth program
County deputy coroner: 2 killed in military cargo plane crash near airport in Savannah, Georgia
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after window cracks
Police: Student dies after fall from party bus window in Charlotte
Operation Roadrunner cites 74 speeding ticket on stretch of I-85
Facebook announces launch of new dating feature
Show More
Police: Vehicle used in shooting of Spring Lake business owner identified
Morrisville parents sound off about school proximity
Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
Slips, trips, and falls: 9 tips to help prevent them all
Family credits Apple Watch for saving daughter's life
More News