Police: College student dies after falling from window of party bus in Charlotte

A 20-year-old woman is dead after police said she was struck by several cars after falling out of a window of a party bus in Charlotte. (Credit: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A 20-year-old woman is dead after police said she was struck by several cars after falling out of a window of a party bus in Charlotte.

According to WSOC, the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Tryon Street near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road.

Police said Polly Rogers, a UNC Charlotte student, died after she fell out of the emergency window of a Charlotte Party Charters bus and was hit by two cars.

Officers said Rogers fell out of a window on the right side of the bus and landed in the center lane of the street before being struck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the scene was chaotic.

"Out of nowhere I just come out of nowhere and started yelling, 'Yo, stop, stop, stop, slow down, slow down, call 911, call 911," said Juan Vasquez. "Call an ambulance! Everybody kept driving and driving and driving."

No charges have been filed.

Police said speed was not a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation
