FOOD & DRINK

DEBATE: Which do you pour first - cereal or milk?

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

There's apparently a cereal controversy dividing the breakfast aisle.

When making your morning meal, does the cereal hit the bowl first or is it the milk?

This is a real debate with "team cereal first" saying they had no idea there was any other way.

They say anything else is un-American; makes no logical sense; is a milk-wasting way to eat -- adding a number of adjectives we can't share.

Enter the "milk first" crowd who defends the liquid before crunch model.

Here's their case: According to viral debates on this, milk goes in first, then add the cereal in small amounts -- that keeps it from getting soggy and keeps the milk fresh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodbig talkersbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Surf's up: The 6 best spots to score seafood in Raleigh
Cinco de Mayo freebies and deals
Taste test: Oreo releases three new flavors
Despite recent cold, N.C. strawberry season about to ripen
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Ex knew about sex offenses between Raleigh swim coach, teen
LOOK INSIDE: This bed & breakfast is 35 miles off NC's coast
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $200K youth program
Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after window cracks
Police: Student dies after fall from party bus window in Charlotte
Operation Roadrunner cites 74 speeding ticket on stretch of I-85
Facebook announces launch of new dating feature
Show More
Police: Vehicle used in shooting of Spring Lake business owner identified
Morrisville parents sound off about school proximity
Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
Slips, trips, and falls: 9 tips to help prevent them all
Family credits Apple Watch for saving daughter's life
More News