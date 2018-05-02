DEBATE: Which do you pour first - cereal or milk?

There's apparently a cereal controversy dividing the breakfast aisle.When making your morning meal, does the cereal hit the bowl first or is it the milk?This is a real debate with "team cereal first" saying they had no idea there was any other way.They say anything else is un-American; makes no logical sense; is a milk-wasting way to eat -- adding a number of adjectives we can't share.Enter the "milk first" crowd who defends the liquid before crunch model.Here's their case: According to viral debates on this, milk goes in first, then add the cereal in small amounts -- that keeps it from getting soggy and keeps the milk fresh.