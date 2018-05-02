Police: Ex-girlfriend knew about sex offenses between Raleigh swim coach and teen

Shannon Foster (Credit: CCBI)

The ex-girlfriend of a Raleigh swim team coach accused of having sex with a 15-year-old is also facing charges.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Shannon Foster knew about the sexual instances between Nathan Weddle and a 15-year-old girl and did not report it.

Weddle was the head coach for the Capital Area Swim Team; Foster was the assistant coach.

Foster was arrested on March 19 and charged with contributing to delinquency.

Weddle, 43, faces 13 counts of statutory sex offenses and indecent liberties with a child charges.

