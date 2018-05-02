CRIME

Arrest made in death of 18-year-old in Fayetteville

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide of Karon Howard. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide of Karon Howard.

Police said Taji Elliott, 16, of Pembroke, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Authorities said Karon Howard was found shot in his car at Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road on April 8.

Related article: Fayetteville PD seeks person of interest in death of 18-year-old

Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in connection with the homicide of Karon Howard.



Howard, of Raeford, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Elliott was arrested on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

This remains an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingFayettevillefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentcrimeFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies to NYC
3 men arrested in murder, dismemberment of two others in Oklahoma
Report: Woman 'eaten alive' by scabies in Georgia nursing home
FBI alert: Predator sending packages to girls at their schools
More crime
Top Stories
Durham school board votes in support of closing schools on May 16
NC State professor talks to ABC11 about viral tweets on Kanye West
Police body-cam shows officers bust into Las Vegas gunman's hotel room
Man shot by woman during alleged Raleigh mugging appears in court
IT COULD BE YOURS! This bed & breakfast 35 miles off NC's coast is up for auction
Fayetteville star headed to Duke a year early
Durham restaurants saying 'goodbye' to plastic straws
9 Puerto Ricans on C-130 that crashed on retirement flight
Show More
Wake County Meals on Wheels wait list keeps growing
Tiger Woods shows love, gives glove to dedicated fan
Angier church suffers major damage when roof collapses
PHOTO: Items found in bedroom of NC student who wrote 'hit list'
Johnston County law enforcement tackle active shooter scenarios
More News