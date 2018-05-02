Arrest made in death of 18-year-old in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide of Karon Howard.
Police said Taji Elliott, 16, of Pembroke, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Authorities said Karon Howard was found shot in his car at Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road on April 8.
Howard, of Raeford, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Elliott was arrested on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.
This remains an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).