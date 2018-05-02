Angier church suffers major damage when roof collapses

An Angier church suffered major damage Wednesday when the roof caved in.

By
ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) --
It happened at the Black River Grove Baptist Church on North Broad Street East.

Authorities said they did a thorough search of the building but did not find anyone inside.



Firefighters got word of the collapse after someone driving by saw it and went to the firehouse to tell them.

Harnett County building inspectors have condemned the portion of the church that collapsed.

The roof of a church in Harnett County collapsed on Wednesday.



Firefighters were not able to get far enough into the building to see what could be saved.

The building dates to the 1920s.

