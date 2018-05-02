Johnston County law enforcement tackle active shooter scenarios

Johnston County law enforcement and first responders reported to school to learn better ways to keep students safe.On Wednesday, there was a full-scale, multi-agency active shooter drill at North Johnston High School."When something occurs, it really doesn't matter what uniform you got on. We're a team and we are a team for public safety," said Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell.Blank rounds were fired inside the school and the campus was placed on lockdown.The county's brand new Bearcat, a heavy duty armor vehicle, rolled up and law enforcement fanned out.Students were guided out of the building with their hands up.There was another training inside the school, but access was blocked to ABC11, not to compromise the integrity of the response plan.There hasn't been a full-scale drill like this in Johnston County in the last five years.Authorities were in the middle of planning when 750 miles south, a gunman killed 17 people and wounded many others at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida."That unfortunate event allowed us to take the time and refocus," said Johnston County Emergency Services Director Kevin Hubbard.Johnston received a $13,000 grant from Homeland Security for the drill and will learn in 30 days what improvements need to be made to the response plan."It will not be perfect and it's not supposed to be perfect, even though so many people have worked on this for a year now. We hope to see where we need to grow and get better because safety and security is our prime objective," said Johnston County Superintendent Dr. Ross Renfrow.