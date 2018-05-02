Durham school board votes in support of closing schools on May 16

DPS votes in support of closing schools on May 16 in response to attend rally in Raleigh at NCAE. It will be treated as an optional teacher workday. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/8jTZ9AHPd5 — Dearon Smith (@DearonABC11) May 2, 2018

HERE is the reaction from the hallway outside Durham school board chambers as the board approved canceling classes May 16 - allowing 1000+ teachers to rally the legislature for more school funding. pic.twitter.com/sopZ7WZbBM — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) May 2, 2018

Reduced class sizes



Medicaid expansion



More funding per student



More investment in school counselors, social workers and nurses.



Cap on public charter schools

Teachers say May 16 will be an important moment for them at the State Capitol. On Wednesday night, Durham Public Schools voted in support of closing schools that day. It will be treated as an optional teacher workday.They are asking for the community's support as they take their concerns to the General Assembly in two weeks.When state lawmakers return to work May 16, they will be greeted by hundreds of teachers across North Carolina demanding more money.Leading the charge in that effort are nearly 1,000 Durham Public Schools teachers who say teachers don't make enough money, and the state's support is weak."We're just having to pick up the slack in our pockets," said Turquoise Parker. "My husband is a teacher as well, so we're pulling at both sides, trying to make magic happen in our classrooms.Turning that magic into advocacy out of the classroom and in Raleigh.On Wednesday, the Durham school board calling an emergency meeting to determine whether school should stay open May 16 with nearly half of its educators taking a personal day."With a thousand teachers out that's pretty difficult to do," said Mike Lee, board chair of Durham Public Schools. "So there are going to be options on the table and we're going to be talking about those options."Options include partnering with community organizations to maintain the school day.Groups such as the Durham YMCA are looking into how they can support and feed children on free and reduced lunch.Faith-based groups are also being tapped for support.Here's list of some of the changes educators want to see.Right now, education leaders say although North Carolina teaching salaries have gone up slightly year-to-year, the state still ranks among the lowest nationwide in overall teacher pay with the total average salary just under $50 grand."This is a problem. We cannot continue this way. Lawmakers can no longer ignore or defund public education," Lee said.