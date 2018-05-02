Family of slain Spring Lake man 'still can't believe it'

EMBED </>More Videos

Clarence Worthy, the victim's younger brother, still can't believe such a crime could happen.

By
SPRING LAKE, NC (WTVD) --
The brother of the Spring Lake man who was gunned down outside of his home as he was going to get his mail is speaking out.

The family of Winfred Worthy told ABC11 he's lived for 62 years only for something as tragic as this to happen. They never imagined his life could end his way.

"I ain't slept good. I ain't ate good. Can't really believe that it happened," said Clarence Worthy, Winfred's younger brother. "He was laying right there at that mailbox."

Related article: Police: Vehicle used in shooting of Spring Lake business owner identified

Worthy was gunned down at the home where he and his siblings were raised. It's also the site of the family business, Worthy Brothers Towing.



Spring Lake Police said as Worthy walked outside to get the mail, two men inside of a green Lincoln Town Car with gray rocker panels pulled up. Police said one man jumped out and fired several shots into the victim's upper body and got away.

"It appears he was definitely targeted. The victim was not robbed," said Spring Lake Police Chief Troy McDuffie.

As police continue the investigation, family members question who would do something like this.

"I still can't believe it. Still thinking I'm dreaming," Worthy said. "Still thinking, 'did it happen?'"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunscrimecumberland county newshomicide investigationman killedSpring LakeCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: Vehicle used in shooting of Spring Lake business owner identified
Top Stories
Durham school board votes in support of closing schools on May 16
Angier church suffers major damage when roof collapses
Former Obama staffer mistaken as burglar in his own building
Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to Stormy Daniels
NC State professor talks to ABC11 about viral tweets on Kanye West
Police body-cam shows officers bust into Las Vegas gunman's hotel room
Man shot by woman during alleged Raleigh mugging appears in court
IT COULD BE YOURS! This bed & breakfast 35 miles off NC's coast is up for auction
Show More
Fayetteville star headed to Duke a year early
Durham restaurants saying 'goodbye' to plastic straws
9 Puerto Ricans on C-130 that crashed on retirement flight
Wake County Meals on Wheels wait list keeps growing
PHOTO: Items found in bedroom of NC student who wrote 'hit list'
More News