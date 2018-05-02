Family of slain Spring Lake man 'still can't believe it'

Spring Lake Police have identified the man who was shot outside of his own home as he was going to get the mail as 62 year old Winfred Worthy. He owned Worthy Brothers Towing company. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2lpcfy2Ml3 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) May 2, 2018

The brother of the Spring Lake man who was gunned down outside of his home as he was going to get his mail is speaking out.The family of Winfred Worthy told ABC11 he's lived for 62 years only for something as tragic as this to happen. They never imagined his life could end his way."I ain't slept good. I ain't ate good. Can't really believe that it happened," said Clarence Worthy, Winfred's younger brother. "He was laying right there at that mailbox."Related article:Worthy was gunned down at the home where he and his siblings were raised. It's also the site of the family business, Worthy Brothers Towing.Spring Lake Police said as Worthy walked outside to get the mail, two men inside of a green Lincoln Town Car with gray rocker panels pulled up. Police said one man jumped out and fired several shots into the victim's upper body and got away."It appears he was definitely targeted. The victim was not robbed," said Spring Lake Police Chief Troy McDuffie.As police continue the investigation, family members question who would do something like this."I still can't believe it. Still thinking I'm dreaming," Worthy said. "Still thinking, 'did it happen?'"