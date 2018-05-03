Fiery explosion at barricade scene injures up to 8 officers

EMBED </>More Videos

A fiery explosion rocked a Connecticut town while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving up to eight officers injured, officials said. (Credit: WTNH)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. --
A fiery explosion rocked a Connecticut town while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving up to eight officers injured, officials said.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blast at a barn behind the couple's North Haven home Wednesday night.

Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Mulhern would not comment when asked early Thursday if the suspect was in custody.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"This is still an active, ongoing scene," he said. "This is not a stable scene at this point."

First Selectman Michael Freda said the wife escaped before the explosion.

"This started late this afternoon with what was apparently a very violent domestic call," Freda told WTIC-TV, adding that it led to a barricade situation and a SWAT team being called in. He said the police "were trying to coax him ... out of the house and really try to calm the situation down. Then things took a turn for the worse with an explosion."

Police were heard continuing to try to coax the man out of the house even after the explosion.

"It's quite surprising," Freda said. "This is a quiet residential neighborhood. It's been a very emotional scene."

Residents near the home said on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

North Haven resident Joan Mazurek, 76, a retired accountant, heard what she thought was a train at her home about a mile away from the scene. It was the explosion.

"Then we heard all the, oh my God, all the ambulances and fire engines. The noise from all the emergency vehicles was unbelievable," she said. "It's a shock. Nothing ever happens like this in North Haven."

The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.

State police said they were assisting North Haven police with the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

North Haven is located just outside of New Haven, home to Yale University.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionofficer injuredfireConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
A look at Raleigh's newest luxury high-rise
1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County
60-year-old C-130 that crashed in Georgia was on final trip
Durham school board votes in support of closing schools on May 16
Angier church suffers major damage when roof collapses
Former Obama staffer mistaken as burglar in his own building
Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to Stormy Daniels
Family of slain Spring Lake man 'still can't believe it'
Show More
NC State professor talks to ABC11 about viral tweets on Kanye West
Police body-cam shows officers bust into Las Vegas gunman's hotel room
Man shot by woman during alleged Raleigh mugging appears in court
IT COULD BE YOURS! This bed & breakfast 35 miles off NC's coast is up for auction
Fayetteville star headed to Duke a year early
More News