Police investigating after 9-year-old Wilson boy was shot in the eye

WILSON, NC (WTVD) --
Wilson police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot in the eye Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Stantonsburg Road.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the eye.

He was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Police believe someone shot into the home and hit the boy, but an investigation is still underway.

The department said the child sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with any information are asked to call police at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.
