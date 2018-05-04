PETS & ANIMALS

Police shoot boa constrictor that fatally crushed puppy

Red-Tailed Boa Constrictor (image source: Wikimedia Commons)

AMHERST, Mass. --
Police in Massachusetts say they shot and killed a pet boa constrictor after it fatally crushed a puppy.

Amherst Animal Welfare Officer Carol Hepburn says a pet sitter called police at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that the snake, which she estimates was at least 6 feet long, had escaped from its tank and wrapped it itself around the 8-month old puppy.

Police tried unsuccessfully to pull the snake off the dog, and Hepburn says the dog was dead by the time she arrived.

The pet sitter contacted the animals' owner, who was overseas, and got permission for police to humanely kill the snake.

Hepburn dragged it from the house first.

It is not illegal to own boa constrictors in Massachusetts and no charges are expected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakepuppyMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
New set of twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News