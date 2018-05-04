PETS & ANIMALS

Durham police officer helps turtle cross the road

Durham police help turtle cross the road (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are receiving some praise on Twitter after an officer helped save a turtle.

Friday morning, the department tweeted a photo of an officer rescuing the turtle saying, "The DPD is in the business of promoting safety. We just hope this little guy looks both ways before he crosses next time."



The turtle was taken to the side of the road and given a stern talking to about road safety.

No charges will be filed against the reptile for obstructing traffic.
