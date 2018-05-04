Miami officer suspended after video surfaces of him kicking suspect in head

A Miami police officer has been suspended after a video posted on Facebook shows a surrendering car theft suspect being kicked in the head.

A Miami police officer has been suspended after a video posted on Facebook shows a surrendering car theft suspect being kicked in the head.

The Miami Herald reports that Police Chief Jorge Colina announced Thursday that officer Mario Figueroa has been relieved of duty as the video "depicts a clear violation of policy."

The video posted Thursday morning shows the suspect lying face down on the ground with an officer standing over him. That officer gets on his back and handcuffs him. The suspect doesn't appear to be struggling.

Just after the second handcuff is secured, another officer identified as Figueroa runs in and kicks the suspect in the head. He then dives on the suspect's head.

Police union President Ed Lugo declined to comment.
