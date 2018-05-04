Two Holly Springs High School students accused of stealing packages from front porches

EMBED </>More Videos

Most of the thefts were packages stolen from the front porches of homes in Holly Glen

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Holly Springs police say they've arrested two teenage thieves and, in the process, solved several crimes in the southern Wake County town.

According to court documents, police were investigating a number of thefts over three days in late April when they identified two suspects.

The search warrant that names 18-year-old Martin Woodard and 16-year-old Dylan Wade also notes that they are students at Holly Springs High School.

Most of the thefts were packages stolen from the front porches of homes in the Holly Glen subdivision just off Avent Ferry Road.

Wade's address is in on Avent Ferry just down from the Holly Glen entrance.

He is charged with two counts of theft and with attempting to break into a car.

Woodward faces the exact same charges.

In the search warrant, a Holly Springs investigator writes that two bicycles were also stolen in the crime spree.

The investigator says the boy's parents brought them to police headquarters to be interviewed and that Woodward admitted to the thefts and named Wade as his accomplice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
porch piratecrimepackage theftHolly Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Assault charge dropped for Johnston Co. student who defended friend in fight
Fayetteville rallies around wife of Fort Bragg soldier who delivered 2 pound infants
Community fighting to block Triangle church from moving in
Former President George H.W. Bush released from a Texas hospital
NC Wildlife officials issue water safety warnings following 10 deaths in 2018
Truck driver on terrifying I-95 chase: 'I actually looked right into the shotgun'
Chief: Two Spring Lake shootings not evidence of crime trend
Raleigh police investigating man's death as possible homicide
Show More
Brinks truck drops at least $600K on Indiana highway
Conduct investigation led to resignation of Panthers' DBs coach
Wahlburgers NOW open in downtown Raleigh
From 'I do' to let's bake: Raleigh couple makes baking dream a reality
Apex mom doubles full-time salary selling her artwork designs on Merch by Amazon
More News