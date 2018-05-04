ABC11 TOGETHER

Fayetteville rallies around wife of Fort Bragg soldier who delivered 2 pound infants

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville rallies around wife of Fort Bragg soldier who delivered 2 pound infants (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The wife of a Fort Bragg soldier is thanking the Fayetteville community for stepping in during a tough time.



Kristopher and Brandi Lawrence just welcomed identical twin boys nearly two months before their official due date.

But after one week in this world, the twins continue to remain terribly small with a weight of about two pounds each.



Both are thankful for the support the community has extended to them. The family is living off of one income because Brandi was medically discharged from the army.

Her husband, Kristopher is a Fort Bragg soldier.

"It feels really good. I grew up being taught that you help people because they need it. If you can, help them. It feels good to be on the receiving end sometimes," said Kristopher.

He told ABC11 that twins run in the family. He was fortunate enough to be blessed with the duo.

Brandi said the community has donated a host of much-needed essentials.

"They've given bottles, diapers, everything you can imagine," said Brandi. "We came home one day and there was a brand-new diaper bag on our porch."

If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so by emailing fayettevillepetsangelfund@gmail.com or dropping clothing off to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyabc11 togetherbirthbabyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Abby Norris is a treasure. Here's how you can shine bright like her
Wake County Meals on Wheels wait list keeps growing
In one of Durham's most challenged neighborhoods, these kids are learning the power of positivity
Garner craft beer brewer cancer-free - just in time for Brewgaloo
More abc11 together
FAMILY & PARENTING
Former President George H.W. Bush released from a Texas hospital
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome baby girl
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Assault charge dropped for Johnston Co. student who defended friend in fight
Two Holly Springs students accused of stealing packages from front porches
Raleigh newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change
Wake County schools to remain open, despite push for walkout on May 16
Community fighting to block Triangle church from moving in
Former President George H.W. Bush released from a Texas hospital
NC Wildlife officials issue water safety warnings following 10 deaths in 2018
Truck driver on terrifying I-95 chase: 'I actually looked right into the shotgun'
Show More
Chief: Two Spring Lake shootings not evidence of crime trend
Raleigh police investigating man's death as possible homicide
Brinks truck drops at least $600K on Indiana highway
Conduct investigation led to resignation of Panthers' DBs coach
Wahlburgers NOW open in downtown Raleigh
More News