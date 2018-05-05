HEALTH & FITNESS

North Carolina flu-related deaths reach modern-day record

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
State officials say flu-related deaths in North Carolina have reached a modern-day record this season.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that one person died from flu in the past week, bringing this season's statewide total to 379 deaths.

Most of those were among people age 65 and older.

Cary girl dies just days after flu diagnosis
A 6-year-old Cary girl diagnosed with the flu on Tuesday died Friday night after being rushed by ambulance from her home to WakeMed in Raleigh. Her devastated parents hope others heed their message of the importance of getting flu shots.


This season's total is much higher than either the 2016-17 or 2014-15 seasons. In each of those, there were 218 confirmed flu-related deaths.

Officials say it's still not too late to get a flu shot. Although the six-month flu season officially ended March 31, flu has been known to linger several weeks into April and early May.
