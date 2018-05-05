Man asks Toys 'R' US employee to watch baby, doesn't return

This is the Toys R Us logo on a store in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILKES-BARRE, PA --
Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man who asked a Toys "R" Us employee to watch his baby before walking out and never coming back.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kidder Street location in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Officers said the man walked in, asked an employee to watch his infant for a minute, and then left the store.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It's an action the horrified employees and parents.

"I can't believe someone can do that to their kids; their own kids," Shopper Vinay Kantheti told WNEP.

The child is in the custody of the Luzerne County Children and Youth.

Officials have not said if the baby is a boy or a girl.

Despite the man's actions, shoppers said at least the baby was left in a public place where someone would do the right thing.

"It's better for the kid because if not this place, they could've left the kid somewhere else," said Kantheti. "So that's obviously dangerous for the kid. I'm glad it is in safe hands now."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvaniachild abandonedtoys r usbuzzworthyPennsylvania
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News