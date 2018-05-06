Sanford police looking for 15-year-old suspect after shooting that left man dead, teen girl injured

A man was fatally shot and a teenage girl critically injured in a shooting at a Sanford home.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are searching for a 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in Sanford late Saturday.

A teenage girl was also injured in the shooting.

Officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Dalrymple Street just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Monty Leroy Simmons dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old girl was also shot and was transported to UNC-Chapel Hill for treatment. She is described as stable.

A Secure Custody Order for a 15-year-old has been obtained for one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Sanford Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one dead and one injured.



Police are actively searching for the teen.

Meanwhile, people in the Sanford neighborhood just want to know what happened, and many of them chose to stay inside Sunday despite the beautiful weather.

Brenda Buchanon woke up Saturday night to see sirens and first responders surrounding her neighborhood off Dalrymple Street.

"I heard a lady screaming," Buchanon said. "It was very frightening."

On Sunday, parents in the neighborhood said they were scared to let their children play outside, with the suspect still on the loose.

"We don't know where he is at on the streets," Buchanon said.

Police have not discussed the motive behind the shooting or how the victims knew the young suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sanford Police.
