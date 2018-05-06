TRAFFIC

Girl, 10, among several hurt in 3-car crash on US 70 in Clayton

(Shutterstock)

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
A three-car crash on US 70 in Clayton sent multiple people to the hospital Saturday night, including a 10-year-old girl.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Town Centre Boulevard and US 70 near Walmart.

Clayton Police said they believe a woman driving a white Hyundai Tucson eastbound on 70 drifted out of her lane, went through the median and into westbound traffic, hitting a black Toyota Camry head-on.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

One of those cars also hit a grey Chevy Traverse going westbound, sending it into an embankment and onto the lawn of the McLaurin Funeral Home.

The woman in the Hyundai and her 10-year-old daughter, both of Smithfield, were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It took nearly an hour for the Clayton Fire Department to cut the driver of the Camry out of his car.

Police said the Camry driver, a Raleigh man, was treated for apparent minor injuries.

The driver of the Traverse, a man from Clayton, was also taken to the ER for treatment. He was treated at Johnston Health Clayton and was later released.

One lane in each direction of US 70 had to be blocked for more than an hour.

Clayton Police are still investigating. There is no word yet on the identities of those involved or whether any charges will be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashjohnston county newschild injuredClaytonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
Current Triangle traffic
13 people injured after Go Raleigh bus collides with pickup
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News