Morrisville police seek info in serious crash near RDU

Morrisville Police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday night at Airport Boulevard and Factory Shops Road.The crash happened just after 10 p.m. and involved a black Jeep Wrangler and a white pickup.When officers arrived, the Jeep was on its side up against a utility pole and guardrail.Police said the investigation suggests that both vehicles were traveling on Airport Boulevard from I-40 when a third vehicle possibly pulled out from Aerial Center Parkway in front of the pickup. The truck then swerved to the right to avoid a collision, hitting the Jeep, and causing it to overturn and hit a utility pole and guardrail.The occupants of the Jeep were taken to Duke Hospital.Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J. Almond at (919) 463-1610 or email