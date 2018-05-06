Authorities believe exploding vape pen led to man's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Florida are investigating the death of a man after they believe an exploding vape pen caused a deadly house fire. (KTRK)

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida --
Authorities in Florida are investigating the death of a man after they believe an exploding vape pen caused a deadly house fire.

Tallmadge Wakeman D'elia, 38, was killed in a house fire which authorities believe began after his vape pen exploded.

"It's like having a small, little larger than, a firecracker in your hand. It can explode and at that point, it can project either the pieces of the lighter itself or the vape pen they become pieces of flying debris and shrapnel," Deputy Frida Marshall Steven Lawrence told WFTS.

If this is indeed what happened, it could be the first vape pen explosion death in the nation.

A FEMA report from 2000 to 2016 shows there were nearly 200 vape pen explosions, but no one was killed and 29 percent of the victims suffered severe injuries.

Lawrence says it's because explosions can happen if the lithium battery overheats. When they do explode, the shape of the device makes them behave like "flaming rockets."

D'elia's neighbor, Dale Kleine, who also had to identify D'elia after the house fire says this incident has shaken her, "make sure that people know these things are not as safe as they think they are."

Authorities are expecting to get an official cause of death by early this week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vapingexplosioninvestigationu.s. & worldFlorida
Top Stories
Police investigate shooting, carjacking in Durham
Police looking for 15-year-old suspect after deadly shooting in Sanford
Morrisville police seek info in serious crash near RDU
Right on the hose! Fayetteville firefighter's surprise proposal
Girl, 10, among several hurt in 3-car crash in Clayton
And the most fun state in America is...
S.C. teacher accused of telling 8-year-old to kill herself
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
Show More
Panel can move NC Confederate statues but must follow statutes
Truck overturns on US 64 in Nash County
'Progress' as crowds flock to Out Raleigh festivities
Driver found dead hours after car went off Durham Freeway identified
3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach
More News