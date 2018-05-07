Police investigate shooting, carjacking in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have identified the homicide victim from the shooting in Durham on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Duke Street and Stadium Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Police said someone drove up next to a vehicle and fired shots, striking and killing Carlos Jones, 32, of Durham.

Jones was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Then, around 7 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Canal Street.

At least one person was injured in that shooting.

Police said a carjacking followed the shooting but no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
