Utz recalls some tortilla chips over possible milk allergen

Sandra Bookman has the details of the recall. (Shutterstock)

HANOVER, Pennsylvania --
Pennsylvania-based chips and snack food maker Utz is recalling some of its tortilla chips because they may contain milk.

Utz Quality Foods announced the voluntary recall Thursday of some of its Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis brand tortilla chip products. The items have been shipped to 32 states, including North Carolina, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The company, based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, says the chips may contain milk not listed in the ingredients, which can lead to serious or life-threatening reactions to people with dairy allergies.

The product items and expiration dates involved in the recall are:

Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00383-6 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00384-3 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00385-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00387-4 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 52 oz Tortill Chip 4-Pack 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18

Utz 64 oz Rount White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01317-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01327-9 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01337-9 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Weis 11 oz Restaurant Sytle Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00426-3 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00427-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18

Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00425-6 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips 0-72080-41000-0 JUN 2 18 JUN 23 18
Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-04100-9 DEC 29 18 DEC 29 18
Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-05910-3 DEC 15 18 DEC 15 18

Anyone who purchased the chips can return them for a refund or exchange.

For more information on the recall, CLICK HERE.

No illnesses associated with the voluntary recall have been reported.

(Some information from the Associated Press.)
