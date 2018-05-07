Cumberland County schools collect supplies for schools affected by tornado

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --Cumberland County Schools are collecting supplies on Monday to help various schools affected by the recent tornado in Guilford County.
Cumberland County Schools organized the school supply drive in hopes of helping Hampton Elementary, Erwin Montessori and Peeler Open Elementary recover from the effects of the tornado.
Representatives from Cumberland County's 87 public schools will drop off items throughout the day at Cumberland County Schools Central Services.
Representatives will include educators from Ben Martin Elementary and Pine Forest High, schools which were affected by a tornado in 2011.
INFO:
What: Stuff the Truck School Supply Drive
When: Today, Monday, May 7
Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Cumberland County Schools Central Services
2465 Gillespie Street
Fayetteville, North Carolina
Most school supplies accepted.
For more info click here.