COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cumberland County schools collect supplies for schools affected by tornado

EMBED </>More Videos

Cumberland County schools collect supplies for schools affected by tornado (WTVD)

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Cumberland County Schools are collecting supplies on Monday to help various schools affected by the recent tornado in Guilford County.

Cumberland County Schools organized the school supply drive in hopes of helping Hampton Elementary, Erwin Montessori and Peeler Open Elementary recover from the effects of the tornado.


Representatives from Cumberland County's 87 public schools will drop off items throughout the day at Cumberland County Schools Central Services.

Representatives will include educators from Ben Martin Elementary and Pine Forest High, schools which were affected by a tornado in 2011.

INFO:
What: Stuff the Truck School Supply Drive
When: Today, Monday, May 7
Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Cumberland County Schools Central Services
2465 Gillespie Street
Fayetteville, North Carolina

Most school supplies accepted.

For more info click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstornadovictimseducationschoolCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Progress' as crowds flock to Out Raleigh festivities
Out! Raleigh Festival is this Satruday
Thousands pack Raleigh for annual Brewgaloo festival
Girl battling health issues gets new bike before 'Tour de Triangle'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Wake, other school districts to close May 16 for teacher's rally
$5 billion, 8 million square feet: What Amazon HQ looks like inside
Durham PD says serious crimes down in 1st quarter of 2018
NY attorney general who championed #MeToo resigns over abuse claims
Check your phone number - you may be missing out on $1,200
Orange County Schools will also close May 16 for teacher's rally
16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash
Video captures brazen smash & grab at Cary mall jewelry store
Show More
George Zimmerman charged with stalking man working on Trayvon Martin documentary
N Carolina lawmakers expect $357M surplus, uptick next year
Garner police ID victim in deadly hit-and-run on US 70
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Police take 15-year-old into custody in deadly shooting in Sanford
More News