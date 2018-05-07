Garner police ID victim in deadly hit-and-run on US 70

Below is a picture of the suspect vehicle’s front grill. It was left at the scene after striking the victim. The suspect vehicle is believed to have heavy front damage and a busted radiator. Garner Police still have not been successful in notifying the victim’s next of kin. pic.twitter.com/KWaYnvLM1J — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) May 7, 2018

A deadly hit-and-run investigation is underway in Garner.Police said 62-year-old David Gerard Abowdy, of Garner, was struck and killed on Highway 70 at Vandora Springs Road around 12:30 a.m."We're looking for a vehicle that's missing the center grill piece," said Garner Police Lt. Christopher Clayton. "We're trying to follow up with that lead and determine exactly what make or model that that vehicle might be. We suspect the vehicle would have heavy front-end damage and probably a cracked windshield. We also have reason to believe that the vehicle may not be drivable anymore."Garner Police are still trying to figure out what type of vehicle was used in the hit-and-run.They're also looking for the driver who took off."We are confident that the pedestrian was in the roadway and certainly we would not encourage pedestrians to walk in the roadway or be in a roadway at night, particularly in a 45 mph US highway," Lt. Clayton said.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Grant Davis at (919) 772-8810.