Garner police ID victim in deadly hit-and-run on US 70

EMBED </>More Videos

Garner police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
A deadly hit-and-run investigation is underway in Garner.

Police said 62-year-old David Gerard Abowdy, of Garner, was struck and killed on Highway 70 at Vandora Springs Road around 12:30 a.m.

"We're looking for a vehicle that's missing the center grill piece," said Garner Police Lt. Christopher Clayton. "We're trying to follow up with that lead and determine exactly what make or model that that vehicle might be. We suspect the vehicle would have heavy front-end damage and probably a cracked windshield. We also have reason to believe that the vehicle may not be drivable anymore."

Garner Police are still trying to figure out what type of vehicle was used in the hit-and-run.



They're also looking for the driver who took off.

"We are confident that the pedestrian was in the roadway and certainly we would not encourage pedestrians to walk in the roadway or be in a roadway at night, particularly in a 45 mph US highway," Lt. Clayton said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Grant Davis at (919) 772-8810.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and rundeath investigationGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake, other school districts to close May 16 for teacher's rally
$5 billion, 8 million square feet: What Amazon HQ looks like inside
Durham PD says serious crimes down in 1st quarter of 2018
NY attorney general who championed #MeToo resigns over abuse claims
Check your phone number - you may be missing out on $1,200
Orange County Schools will also close May 16 for teacher's rally
16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash
Video captures brazen smash & grab at Cary mall jewelry store
Show More
George Zimmerman charged with stalking man working on Trayvon Martin documentary
N Carolina lawmakers expect $357M surplus, uptick next year
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Police take 15-year-old into custody in deadly shooting in Sanford
Ms. Kirtina Jones named Durham County Teacher of the Year
More News