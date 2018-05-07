KENTUCKY DERBY

Woman celebrates winning $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot (Rachel Bagnetto)

Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, made an $18 dollar "Pick 5" wager at her local racetrack in Austin, Texas. She picked the winners of 5 races and got them right. Her prize totaled $1.2 million.

The woman has been going to the racetrack for years.

Here are the winners she picked: Limousine Liberal, Funny Duck, Maraud, Yoshida and Justify.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslotteryhorsesKentucky DerbyTexasKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KENTUCKY DERBY
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Always Dreaming wins 2017 Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Kentucky Derby
SPORTS
Batts Jr., whose playing time dipped, leaving N.C. State
Former Duke star Wendell Carter's mother likens NCAA's rules to slavery during speech
Panthers sign ex-Broncos running back C.J. Anderson to one-year deal
Panthers sign running back C.J. Anderson
More Sports
Top Stories
Wake, other school districts to close May 16 for teacher's rally
$5 billion, 8 million square feet: What Amazon HQ looks like inside
Durham PD says serious crimes down in 1st quarter of 2018
NY attorney general who championed #MeToo resigns over abuse claims
Check your phone number - you may be missing out on $1,200
Orange County Schools will also close May 16 for teacher's rally
16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash
Video captures brazen smash & grab at Cary mall jewelry store
Show More
George Zimmerman charged with stalking man working on Trayvon Martin documentary
N Carolina lawmakers expect $357M surplus, uptick next year
Garner police ID victim in deadly hit-and-run on US 70
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Police take 15-year-old into custody in deadly shooting in Sanford
More News