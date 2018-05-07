SPORTS

Panthers sign running back C.J. Anderson

C.J. Anderson adds a hardworking presence to the Panthers. (Jack Dempsey)

By
CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
The Carolina Panthers added some depth at running back by signing C.J. Anderson.

The 27-year-old runner inked a one-year contract, giving the Panthers a veteran replacement for Johnathan Stewart, who was released after serving 10 years in Charlotte.

Anderson spent five seasons in Denver, gaining more than 3,000 yards, including a career-high 1,007 yards last season.


His career average is more than 4.4 yards per rush.

In April, the Broncos released Anderson with two years left on his contract.
