Durham PD says serious crimes down in 1st quarter of 2018

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Reported violent crime and property crime in Durham dropped significantly during the first three months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, according to statistics provided by the Durham Police Department's Crime Analysis Unit.

Crime was down in six out of seven Part 1 crime categories, police said in a release Monday.

"We are pleased that our crime numbers are trending in the right direction," said Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis. "While there is still much work ahead of us, I am proud of the hard work being done by our employees every day. Partnering with our residents is essential in enhancing the quality of life for all Durham communities."

READ MORE: See the full crime report here (.pdf)

Part 1 violent crime (homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) dropped 41 percent from 596 reported during the first quarter of 2017 to 350 reported during the first three months of 2018. There were double-digit percentage decreases in reported rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults. The largest percentage decrease was in robberies which dropped by 48 percent, bringing robberies to the lowest first-quarter numbers since 2012.

Homicides increased by one from five reported during the first quarter of 2017 to six reported this year. Investigators have solved five of the six homicide cases.

Reported Part 1 property crimes (burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft) decreased by 18 percent from 2,295 in the first quarter of 2018 to 1,877 during the same period in 2017. There were decreases in all property crime categories.

Chief Davis presented the first quarter report to the Durham City Council during their May 7 meeting.

READ MORE: See Chief Davis' presentation here (.pdf)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham county newsdurham policecrimeDurham CountyDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News