'I'm still kind of processing': Father speaks after wife, kids die in South Carolina crash involving alligator

The husband and father of the woman and children who died after their car hit an alligator on Interstate 95 in South Carolina earlier this week says he's still processing what happened.

BOWMAN, S.C. --
The husband and father of the woman and children who died after their car hit an alligator on Interstate 95 in South Carolina earlier this week says he's still processing what happened.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said 24-year-old Amber Stanley, her 4-year-old son Jack and 2-year-old daughter Autumn all died from burns after their car hit a tree and caught fire after hitting the alligator.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones said the alligator was crossing the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Interstate 26 exit when Stanley's Kia Soul hit the animal around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Josh Stanley said he was working in Pennsylvania when the crash happened and his wife and children were returning from a short trip to Myrtle Beach for a few days.

"I know what happened, but I'm still kind of processing though," he said. "I'll be walking around and I'll just see somebody out of the corner of my eye and I'll be like it's him but I know it's not, it's just the first thing my brain goes to."

