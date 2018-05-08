HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho has more on the giant tumor.

DANBURY, Connecticut --
Doctors at a Connecticut hospital say they removed a 132-pound tumor from a woman's abdomen, and she is expected to recover fully.

The ovarian tumor was diagnosed after the 38-year-old woman reported rapid weight gain of about 10 pounds per week over a two-month period.

The doctors at Danbury Hospital announced Thursday that the five-hour surgery was completed successfully after extensive planning by a team of 25 clinical specialists.

The tumor was benign, but because it was sitting on a major blood vessel doctors say they were concerned about the patient's heart. The patient was also malnourished because the tumor was sitting on her digestive tract.

Pathologists have been conducting genetic tests on the tumor to learn why it grew so quickly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthsurgerytumorDanburyFairfield County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Study: Eating fast-food lowers woman's chance of getting pregnant
North Carolina flu-related deaths reach modern-day record
Abby Norris is a treasure. Here's how you can shine bright like her
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fayetteville woman accused of trying to squeeze baby to death
In Seattle, Amazon's rise also delivers growing pains
Triangle YMCAs to provide teacher rally care for $25 on May 16
Carolina Hurricanes name new head coach
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Leopard grabs, kills toddler in Uganda national park
It's primary election day in North Carolina
Mom, 2 kids die after car hits alligator in South Carolina
Show More
Police: Woman burglarized homes while families attend funerals
Police: Grandmother shoots intruder in North Philly home
Party bus carrying student who fell to her death had no insurance
Mom sues Alabama zoo where kangaroo bit daughter's ear
New rule at NJ school: Everyone makes cheerleading squad or no one
More News