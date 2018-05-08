Leopard grabs, kills toddler in Uganda national park

(Shutterstock)

KAMPALA, Uganda --
A wildlife official says a leopard has attacked and killed a toddler in a protected area popular with tourists.

Bashir Hangi, a spokesman for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, said Tuesday that the victim, the 2-year-old son of a game ranger, was attacked Friday evening while following a nanny to a kitchen outside their house in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

He said the nanny heard the child scream and then saw the animal dragging the boy to the bush.

A search team later found the boy's skull and other remains that were buried during the weekend.

The incident has shocked many in Uganda, where leopard attacks on humans are rare.

Leopard attacks on children are sometimes reported in parts of rural India

Related:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
infant deathsu.s. & worldanimal attack
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News