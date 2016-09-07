BUSINESS

Groundbreaking set for new dance school in Raleigh

Carolina Ballet is set to break ground on a new dance school in Raleigh. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Carolina Ballet is set to break ground on a new dance school in Raleigh next to the the school's offices and rehearsal studio on Atlantic Avenue.

The school is slated to open in the Fall of 2018 and is now open for registration.

"After 20 years we decided it was the right time to open up a school," explained Zalman Raffael Co-Artistic Director and Chairman of the School of Carolina Ballet.


"We want everyone to have a fulfilling experience here that they feel nurtured, not only artistically and technically, but also as young people that it's an experience," Raffael said. "That is part of preserving ballet because not everyone is going to be a professional dancer."

Classes will be taught to all levels from ages six to adults.

The Carolina School of Ballet will begin classes in September 2018.
