These childcare locations in the Triangle will provide services for the May 16 teachers rally

This undated photo provided by Rebecca Wilson shows her daughters Alex, 9, left, and Winter, 5, showing off their new backpacks for a new school year. (AP Photo/Rebecca Wilson)

In preparation for a teachers rally May 16, some childcare providers in the Triangle are offering their services for that day.
YMCA sites will charge parents $25.
View the full list of participating locations

What to expect

  • Children will experience a variety of fun activities under the supervision of trained, caring counselors
  • Teacher Workday care will be offered from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Children should bring a non-perishable lunch and a snack
  • If you have questions, call our YMCA Customer Service Center at (919) 719-9989


Raleigh Parks will also offer four Youth Escape School (Y.E.S.) day sites.

Registration will open on Wednesday, May 9 at 8 a.m.

Locations include:

Lake Lynn Community Center Barcode #229541
Barwell Road Community Center Barcode #229542

Laurel Hills Community Center Barcode #229543
Peach Road Community Center Barcode #229544

The program will run 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a cost of $30 for City residents and $45 for non-City residents.

In Wake Forest, Jumpin JoJo's Open Bounce and Party Center at 1839 S Main St. will offer drop-in child care on May 16. The event is from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and costs $40. Lunch is provided.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News