SPORTS

Team Carolina chosen to rep USA at international tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

Triangle middle schoolers head to the Bahamas for an international basketball showcase

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Remember when a trip to the local farm was considered a good school field trip? There's a local Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball squad that has an opportunity of a lifetime - representing the United States.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Team Carolina will participate in the 2018 Bahamas Tropical Shootout Tournament this summer.



The group of Triangle middle schoolers goes as the lone representative of the United States and will compete against other countries in what will have an Olympic-type feel.


To say they're fired up is an understatement. They'll get American-themed jerseys and will wear special shoes.

Just one small problem, funding the trip. It's going to cost close to $44,000.

If you'd like to help sponsor the young men, they've set up a page here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscommunitybasketballdurham county newswake county newsorange county newsfeel goodcool kidsgood sportsgood newsDurhamDurham CountyRaleighChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Tar Heel Elijah Hood signed by Panthers
Armstrong: Is Brind'Amour the answer for Hurricanes?
Hurricanes hire Rod Brind'Amour as next coach
Carolina Hurricanes name new head coach
More Sports
Top Stories
Raleigh family terrorized during home invasion robbery
Raleigh Police investigate death near N.C. State campus
NC Congress incumbents win GOP primaries, Pittenger trailing
FOUND: Raleigh police have located 12-year-old girl
Troubleshooter: Car scam could drive you into the poorhouse
Crime is down in Durham; who gets the credit?
Fayetteville mom accused of trying to squeeze baby to death
Durham man wanted in robbery, rape arrested in Florida
Show More
Garner police ID suspect's car in deadly hit-and-run on US 70
Driver charged with murder in crash that killed 16-year-old girl
Teachers air grievances, call demonstration an 'uprising'
Russian hackers posed as IS to threaten military wives
In Seattle, Amazon's rise also delivers growing pains
More News