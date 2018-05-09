Cary firefighters rescue teen who got stuck in chimney

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary firefighters rescue a teen that got up on the roof and tried to come down the chimney (WTVD)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Just because Santa Claus can get down a chimney doesn't mean you can.

One teen found out the hard way Tuesday night when he got stuck in a chimney at a group home in the 1300 block of Helmsdale Drive.

He was about 10 feet into the chimney, the Cary Fire Department said, and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extricate him.

Firefighters told ABC11 that the teen went up on the roof and down the chimney because he was "exploring."

Fortunately, the adventure ended well and the teen was OK.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenagerrescuewake county newsbizarreCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police charge man in death investigation near N.C. State campus
Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 detained Americans
Warrants: Franklin High 'hit list' student made 2 more lists
Police: Man unseats Sharpsburg mayor, gets arrested for DUI
Dog rescued from Colorado wastewater treatment plant
Asian business owners terrorized in Raleigh home invasion
Former Durham Bulls pitcher Danny Farquhar released from hospital
Driver shot at after honking horn
Show More
High school accused of throwing away lunches
Boy mourns beloved horse after it was electrocuted
Man, woman seriously injured in shooting east of downtown Raleigh
Rep. Pittenger of NC loses to Baptist pastor
Language barrier a challenge for Hurricane Maria kids in Cumberland schools
More News