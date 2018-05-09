Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar has been released from the hospital and his doctor expects him to resume his baseball career.Farquhar underwent surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm during an April 20 home game.The White Sox issued a statement saying that Dr. Demetrius Lopes, Farquhar's neurosurgeon, expects the 31-year-old to pitch again, but he will not clear him for this season so that he can fully recover.Farquhar collapsed in the dugout after coming off the mound during the sixth inning of the game against the Houston Astros. After receiving treatment from White Sox medical personnel and on-site emergency medical technicians, Farquhar was transported to nearby Rush University Medical Center.An aneurysm "resembles a small blister, a pimple that grows off the side of a blood vessel," explained Dr. Babak Jahromi, a professor of neurosurgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.He said those blisters usually take years to grow large enough to burst, often undetected. But when they do, blood leaks in the brain. That damage and pressure inside the skull, Dr. Jahromi warned, could be lethal."If the bleeding doesn't stop, the patient doesn't survive beyond a couple of minutes," he said.High blood pressure, smoking, polycystic kidney disease, and a family history of aneurysms put you at a higher risk of having an aneurysm, Dr. Jahromi said.While doctors don't fully know what causes an aneurysm to develop or burst, Dr. Jahromi explained, there are symptoms to look out for once they rupture. So if you think you have an aneurysm, you can hopefully seek medical treatment in time.- Severe headaches- Nausea- Vomiting-Drowsiness-Sleepiness-ComaIf your family has a history of aneurysms or you are experiencing new headaches, you should seek medical advice and screening, Dr. Jahromi recommended.Dr. Jahromi said about a third of those whose aneurysms burst will make a full recovery.