SCIENCECLUB

Marshmallow in a Vacuum Container

EMBED </>More Videos

Test what happens to a marshmallow in a vacuum food container.

Boyle's law is a gas law. When temperature is consistent, then the pressure and volume of a gas have an inverse relationship. This means that when you reduce one, the other will increase.

In this experiment you will test how the volume, or size, of the marshmallow changes as you adjust the amount of pressure in the container!

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

Here is a list of other items that may be fun to test: a piece of bread, bubble wrap, shaving cream, a balloon, slime, or a Twinkie! Share your results on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Related
SPONSORED: How to Create an Electromagnet
SPONSORED: How to Measure Surface Tension with a Penny
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lemon Volcano
SPONSORED: How to Turn Liquid into a Squishy Solid
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: Testing Osmotic Pressure Using Cherries
SPONSORED: Make a Lemon Battery!
SPONSORED: Learn about the Greenhouse effect
SPONSORED: Learn About Hydropower!
More scienceclub
SCIENCE
NASA sending satellite named after WALL-E to Mars
SPONSORED: Testing Osmotic Pressure Using Cherries
World's oldest spider found in Australia, lived 43 years
SPONSORED: Make a Lemon Battery!
More Science
Top Stories
Two people in custody after standoff at Extended Stay in Durham
Seattle resident on Amazon HQ2: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Wake County man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's cats
Orange County deputies investigate death of 8-year-old boy
Coffee shop owner apologizes after 2 workers are fired over rap music
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
Benson Police searching for suspect in weekend shooting
Father speaks after wife, kids die in SC crash involving alligator
Show More
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods
How to handle tick season in North Carolina
RESULTS: Here's what happened in the NC primary elections
Police charge man in death investigation near N.C. State campus
More News