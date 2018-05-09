ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Community leader threatens R. Kelly protest in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

There are growing calls in the Triangle to pull R. Kelly's music off the radio (WTVD)

As critics of singer R. Kelly seek to cancel his shows because of his alleged mistreatment of women, a community leader in North Carolina says she and others will stage a protest if his Friday show in Greensboro takes place.

RELATED: Growing calls in the Triangle to pull R. Kelly's music off radio, cancel Greensboro concert

Brandi Collins-Calhoun is director of reproductive and maternal health for the YWCA Greensboro. In a letter to the Greensboro Coliseum, she said if the show isn't canceled, she and other community leaders will be standing outside the arena in protest.

A spokesman for the Coliseum wasn't immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Kelly has faced intense scrutiny in the last year after women have accused him of sexual coercion and physical abuse. He has denied the charges.

The social media campaign #MuteRKelly has sought to stop his music from being played.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsex abuseentertainmentmusicconcertNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: Exclusive look at Met Gala Red Carpet
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminates 2 more from roster
'Idol' contestant who forgot lyrics: 'I was giving (up) my spot'
Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help woman having seizure
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Two people in custody after standoff at Extended Stay in Durham
Seattle resident on Amazon HQ2: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Wake County man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's cats
Orange County deputies investigate death of 8-year-old boy
Coffee shop owner apologizes after 2 workers are fired over rap music
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
Benson Police searching for suspect in weekend shooting
Father speaks after wife, kids die in SC crash involving alligator
Show More
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods
How to handle tick season in North Carolina
RESULTS: Here's what happened in the NC primary elections
Police charge man in death investigation near N.C. State campus
More News