EDUCATION

Johnston County Public Schools to close May 16 due to teacher's rally

(Shutterstock)

Johnston County Public Schools will be closed to students with an optional teacher workday on May 16, following suit of several other districts in the region.

Wake County Schools, Durham Public Schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have also decided to close that day.

The closures are due to a planned teacher's rally.

Thousands of teachers are expected to protest at the General Assembly in Raleigh when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.

Nearly 800 Durham teachers have pledged not to come to work on May 16 and instead travel to the Raleigh to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for underfunded school systems.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschooleducationteacherteachersJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
NC High School receptionist slays her last PA announcement before summer
NC lawmakers to discuss bill that would look at reducing student testing
More education
EDUCATION
Twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
NJ teen's duct tape prom tuxedo could win him $10K scholarship
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
NC High School receptionist slays her last PA announcement before summer
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News