WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Wake County's 2019 budget proposal includes 2.9-cent property tax increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake County's proposed budget for 2019 totals more than $1.3 billion and includes a 2.9-cent property tax increase.

That means, for every $100,000 of assessed value, a property owner would pay an extra $29

The increase would bring the county's property tax rate to 64.4 cents.

During his presentation, Wake County Manager David Ellis recommended investing an additional $15 million a year to build and preserve housing in Wake County that working families can afford.

He also proposed providing $461 million in operating funds to the Wake County Public School System, a $30,089,000 increase from Fiscal Year 2018.

Read more here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbudgetwake county newstaxesWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WAKE COUNTY NEWS
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
Crews break ground on homeless center in Wake County
Man stung by wasps while working on Wake County home dies
Current Triangle traffic
Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440
More wake county news
POLITICS
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
Pentagon agrees to provide space for 20,000 migrant children
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News