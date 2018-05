One person was killed in a Nash County crash on Wednesday.

One person was killed Wednesday in a crash that closed US 64 at Red Oak Road on Wednesday afternoon.Troopers responded at 5:02 p.m. to the crash at Mile Marker 461.Sgt. Chris Knox said a vehicle overturned and one person was ejected from the vehicle.The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.The road was closed with a detour in place.All lanes have since reopened.