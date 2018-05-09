EDUCATION

Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Some see a Fayetteville yearbook photo as disrespectful. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A yearbook picture at a Cumberland County school is stirring up controversy. Some parents and students say they're horrified after seeing a picture of a student wearing a Confederate flag shirt, holding a gun while standing in what appears to be a cotton field.

Jay Butler has a son who attends Cape Fear High School. He said at a time when racial tension was high, this is the last picture he expected to see printed in his son's yearbook.

"It disrespects other students and nationalities. Whoever did the yearbook really screwed up on this one," Butler said. "People were beaten, whipped, raped just to pick that cotton. It is offensive because we're trying to get past that."

Other people we spoke to said they believe Butler is looking too deeply into the picture.



"Let's say you had a kid who was black and his grandparents were great members of the Black Panther Party. I'm going to wear a Black Panther shirt to my senior picture. You can't judge the young man for that," said one man.

ABC11 spoke to the student's mother by phone on Wednesday afternoon. She said she sent in the photo because she saw nothing wrong with it.

Cumberland County Schools released the following statement to ABC11:

"We sincerely regret that a photo of this nature was overlooked. It does not reflect the values of Cape Fear High School. Our climate is one of inclusiveness. Moving forward, measures will be taken to ensure there is a more thorough review process of the yearbook in place before it is published."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcumberland county schoolsconfederate flagyearbookCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Johnston County Public Schools to close May 16 due to teacher's rally
High school accused of throwing away lunches
92-year-old graduate: You can make it, if you try
SC woman graduates at 92 years old: 'You can make it, if you try'
More Education
Top Stories
First look inside The Dillon, the new face of Raleigh's warehouse district
Second teenager dies from injuries in Henderson crash
Durham mayor, Asian-American business owners talk safety
Wake County man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's cats
Immigrant advocacy group has high hopes for new Durham sheriff
Two people in custody after standoff at Extended Stay in Durham
One killed in crash that closed US 64 in Nash County
Family seeks justice as 16-year old Henderson crash victim is laid to rest
Show More
Warsaw police investigate after viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Wake Co. 2019 budget proposal includes 2.9-cent property tax increase
Orange County deputies investigate death of 8-year-old boy
Coffee shop owner apologizes after 2 workers are fired over rap music
Seattle resident on Amazon HQ2: 'Be careful what you wish for'
More News