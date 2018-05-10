  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Amazon and Sears make tire installation deal

Amazon and Sears make tire installation deal. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK --
Shoppers will be able to buy any brand of tires on Amazon.com, have them shipped to a Sears Auto Center and then bring in their car to get them installed.

It's the latest deal between Sears and Amazon as the struggling department store operator seeks to boost sales. Last year, Amazon began selling Sears's Kenmore brand of ovens, washers and other appliances.

Sears says the partnership with Amazon announced Wednesday is currently available at 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight cities, including Chicago, Dallas and New York - not Philadelphia, yet. It plans to eventually roll it out to all 400 of its auto centers nationwide in the coming weeks.

Shares of Sears Holdings Corp. spiked 15 percent after the deal was announced.

Online: https://searsholdings.com/press-releases/pr/2096
