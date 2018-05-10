  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville police officer treated with Narcan after fentanyl exposure while serving search warrant

EMBED </>More Videos

According to Fayetteville police, an officer is in the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
According to Fayetteville police, an officer is in the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl.

The incident happened Thursday morning while the officer was serving a search warrant.



The officer was treated with two doses of Narcan and was taken to the hospital.

Officials have released the officer's identity.

Fentanyl an opioid which is used as a pain medication and together with other medications for anesthesia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newsFayettevillefayetteville police departmentfentanylFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAYETTEVILLE
Fayetteville mom accused of trying to squeeze baby to death
Russian hackers posed as IS to threaten military wives
Fayetteville City Councilman Tyrone Williams resigns
Arrest made in death of 18-year-old in Fayetteville
More Fayetteville
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Storms expected to hit our area Thursday evening
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Can Raleigh's 10-year plans handle Amazon HQ2?
Wayne County Public Schools to close May 16 for teacher's rally
Missing: Deputies searching for South Carolina mother, 6 children
EpiPen shortage: What you need to know
Multiple failures led to ambush of American soldiers in Niger: probe
Warsaw police investigate after viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Show More
South Carolina offices close for Confederate Memorial Day
Troubleshooter: Fayetteville business owner who didn't complete job gives answers
Summit is set: Trump-Kim to meet June 12 in Singapore
Man injured in Ross Road shooting; Durham police investigating
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
More News