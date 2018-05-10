BREAKING: @FayettevillePD says one their officers was exposed to Fentanyl during a search warrant. The officer was given two doses of Narcan and taken to the hospital. #abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) May 10, 2018

According to Fayetteville police, an officer is in the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl.The incident happened Thursday morning while the officer was serving a search warrant.The officer was treated with two doses of Narcan and was taken to the hospital.Officials have released the officer's identity.Fentanyl an opioid which is used as a pain medication and together with other medications for anesthesia.