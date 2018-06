The 4 best new movies screening in Raleigh this week

Pandas

The Endless

A Quiet Place

Revenge

If you're looking to forgo the latest franchise mega-blockbuster in favor of the best-reviewed movies in theaters, this week presents a handful of top options in Raleigh.From an edge-of-your-seat horror flick to a family-friendly cuddlefest, here are the new movies to see in and around the city this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes "Pandas" has proven to be a hit with critics: it has a 100 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, with plenty of cuteness to go around. It's screening at the Wells Fargo IMAX Theater at Marbles (201 E. Hargett St.), with tickets available here With a 97 percent critical score, this indie mind-bender has garnered plenty of positive attention. It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse (2116 New Bern Ave. Suite D) throughout the week. Get tickets here With a current critical score of 95 percent , positive feedback for the horror film has been anything but muted. It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse (2116 New Bern Ave. Suite D), Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.), AMC Classic Raleigh 15 (5501 Atlantic Springs Rd.), Cinemark Raleigh Grande (4840 Grove Barton Rd.), and Regal Brier Creek Stadium 14 (8611 Brier Creek). Get tickets here The French film has a 91 percent critical approval score, with Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus noting that it "slices and dices genre tropes, working within an exploitation framework while adding a timely -- yet never less than viscerally thrilling -- feminist spin." It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse (2116 New Bern Ave. Suite D) starting May 11. Get tickets here