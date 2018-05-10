  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Storms expected to hit our area Thursday evening

The NWS upgraded the risk for severe weather to 'slight'

A weakening cold front moves across the area this evening bringing some clouds and possible storms.

Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service upgraded the risk for severe weather to 'slight' in the northeast part of the area.


Though most of the area will stay dry, anyone who does see a storm will also see a risk for some severe weather.

The biggest threat will be hail and/or damaging winds.

CHECK THE RADAR HERE.
