First Alert Mode: Storms expected to hit our area Thursday evening

The @NWSSPC has upgraded the severe #risk to Slight in the NE part of our area. Biggest threats continue to be damaging winds and/or hail. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/niR9u35pVQ — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 10, 2018

A weakening cold front moves across the area this evening bringing some clouds and possible storms.Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service upgraded the risk for severe weather to 'slight' in the northeast part of the area.Though most of the area will stay dry, anyone who does see a storm will also see a risk for some severe weather.The biggest threat will be hail and/or damaging winds.