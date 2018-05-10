First Alert Mode: Storms expected to hit our area Thursday evening

Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service upgraded the risk for severe weather to 'slight' in the northeast part of the area.
The @NWSSPC has upgraded the severe #risk to Slight in the NE part of our area. Biggest threats continue to be damaging winds and/or hail. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/niR9u35pVQ— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 10, 2018
Though most of the area will stay dry, anyone who does see a storm will also see a risk for some severe weather.
The biggest threat will be hail and/or damaging winds.
