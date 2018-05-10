FOOD & DRINK

From burgers to bonbons: 5 must-sees in Raleigh's Mordecai neighborhood

Photo: Bad Daddy's Burger Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in Mordecai? Get to know this Raleigh neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a charming chocolatier.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mordecai, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar



Photo: BAD DADDY'S BURGER BAR/Yelp

Topping the list is Bad Daddy's Burger Bar. Located at 111 Seaboard Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to specialty burgers offered by the Charlotte-based mini chain, including the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids or the Mushroom Madness burger.

2. J Betski's



Photo: messer k./Yelp

Next up is German and Polish spot J Betski's, situated at 10 W. Franklin St., Ste. 120. With 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Check out the chop salad, a variety of pierogies (Eastern European dough dumplings) and an extensive alcohol menu.

3. Stanbury



Photo: kelly p./Yelp

New American spot Stanbury is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 938 N. Blount St., 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews. The unique menu includes items like crispy pig head and grilled quail.

4. Yellow Dog Bread Company



photo: lin c./Yelp

Yellow Dog Bread Company, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 143 Yelp reviews. Pastries include chai cookies, pecan sticky bun and chocolate chip scones. Head over to 219 E. Franklin St. to see for yourself.

5. Escazu Artisan Chocolates



Photo: Stephanie H./Yelp

Check out Escazu Artisan Chocolates, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chocolatier, which offers coffee, ice cream and more, at 936 N. Blount St. Choose from the 10 varieties of drinking chocolate, scratch-made ice cream and plenty of vegan options.
