World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday

Richard Overton is the US' oldest living veteran (WTVD)

AUSTIN, TX (WTVD) --
America's oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, is celebrating another birthday!

Overton turned 112 on Friday, May 11.

How's the veteran celebrating his latest milestone? A huge party, of course!

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Overton "was born in Bastrop County in 1906, served in the Pacific Theater with the Army's all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945."

He left the army in October 1945.

He currently resides in East Austin, where he has lived since the 1940s.

