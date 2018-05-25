NOW OPEN

NOW OPEN: The Dogwood Bar & Eatery in Raleigh

Now Open: Dogwood Bar and Eatery

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The latest restaurant to open on Glenwood South in Raleigh is The Dogwood Bar & Eatery. It is at 610 Glenwood Ave., and the owners will also open Phase 2 in the building next door by the end of 2018.

Similar to its sister bars, Anchor & Milk Bar, Dogwood features local craft beer and craft cocktails. What's unique to Dogwood Bar & Eatery are the cocktails & rosé on draft and shareable plates such as charcuterie boards and flatbreads.

Dogwood also hosts fun events such as a DJ Party Brunch on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and Punch Drunk Thursdays, with shareable-style cocktails full of punches and tea-infused recipes to kick off Friday eve.

Dogwood also has a wrap-around heated porch, indoor and outdoor bars - and welcomes dogs on the patio.

